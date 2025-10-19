Heavy rains: Nilgiri Mountain Rail services cancelled today

CHENNAI: With the onset of the northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu, the Nilgiris district has been experiencing heavy rainfall, leading to damage to roads and trees in several areas. In this situation, landslides have occurred on the track between Hillgrove and Adderley due to continuous rains, resulting in the cancellation of the mountain train service from Mettupalayam to Ooty, including both regular and special trains.

Owing to the persistent downpour, soil and trees have collapsed at around ten locations along the mountain railway track between Coonoor and Mettupalayam. At Runnimedu railway station, the track has been completely covered by debris. Upon receiving the information, workers began clearing the trees and soil from the affected areas. As a result, the mountain train reached Ooty about two hours late, according to a report by Daily Thanthi.