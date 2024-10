Heavy rains likely to hit these 14 districts of Tamil Nadu on 25.10.2024

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a forecast indicating heavy rainfall in 14 districts of Tamil Nadu on Friday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, heavy rainfall is anticipated in 9 districts, including Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Madurai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, and Virudhunagar.

The weather report also predicts heavy rain will occur in Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts