Heavy rains likely to hit these 14 districts of Tamil Nadu on 23.10.2024

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Chennai on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall over 14 districts of Tamil Nadu today (October 23).

The rainfall activity is due to an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over the Comorin area and neighbourhood on the south Tamil Nadu coast. It is additionally influenced by the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, which intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Dana' at 5.30 am today. It is expected to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by tomorrow morning (October 24), and will likely make landfall near Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port in Odisha, early Friday (October 25).

Accordingly, heavy rain is likely to occur in the districts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupathur, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari today.