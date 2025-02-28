Heavy rains likely in south TN on Feb 28, March 1; only drizzles in Chennai

CHENNAI: Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation in the Equatorial waters, few parts of south Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rains on Friday and Saturday, said a popular weather blogger.

According to weather blogger K Srikanth, who runs the Chennai Rains social media handle, south regions may see moderate to heavy rains with the delta coast likely to see moderate rains in a few places. It also mentioned that Chennai might only get drizzles or cloudy skies.

An upper air cyclonic circulation over south Kerala and neighbourhood at 3.1 km above mean sea level has become less marked.

With few parts in southern regions already witnessing rains it may continue till tomorrow (March 1). Places like Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Theni, Madurai and Dindigul may witness rain.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has stated that there would be no large change in maximum temperature over TN. A slight fall in temperature is likely.