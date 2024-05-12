Heavy rains likely in 8 districts of Tamil Nadu on May 12

CHENNAI: A possibility of heavy rain is forecast for places in Coimbatore,Dindigul, Nilgiris, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts of the state on Sunday.

The respite from the scorching peak of the summer season is set to continue for more time with the meteorological department issuing a yellow warning predicting heavy rain till May 15.

There is also a possibility of thunderstorm and lightning activity accompanied by gusty winds with speed reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph in some parts of the state, it has warned.

May 12's forecast has predicted rains for these districts - Nilgiris, Coimbatore,Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Perambalur, Karur, Dindigul,Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature is likely to be near normal over many places and 2-3°C above normal at isolated pockets over interior parts of the state till May 15.

Isolated pockets in the plains of north interior Tamil Nadu however would be 40-41°C while temperatures could be betwen 37-39°C over the plains of the rest of the state in the same period. Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to record heat of 34-37°C during the next three days.

Additionally, till May 23, many places over the Western ghats and adjoining interior districts of Tamil Nadu are expected to receive slightly above-normal rainfall.