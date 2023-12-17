Heavy rains lash Southern districts of Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The southern districts of Tamil Nadu, including Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari and Ramanathapuram, have been witnessing heavy rains since the early morning hours of Sunday. Apart from that, Tuticorin and Tenkasi districts are also witnessing heavy rains, leading to disruptions to normal life. The Meteorological Department has also warned of cyclonic winds over the eastern coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and the Gulf of Mannar.

As per IMD prediction, heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Thanjavur districts of Tamil Nadu on December 18.

On December 19, heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu. On December 19, thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Squally weather with wind speed of 40-45 kmph gushing upto 55 kmph is likely to prevail over southwest Bay of Bengal along and off Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coasts, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area, Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area from December 15 to 18.

Hence, following the IMD warning, fishermen from Nagapattinam district are not venturing into the sea and have safeguarded their boats and fishing nets on the shore.

More than 650 boats and 3,300 fiber boats are seen on the shore of the sea in more than 25 Fishermen's Hamlet villages.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy for the next 24 hours and moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas. While fishermen in the region are also advised not to enter the sea.