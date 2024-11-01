Heavy rains lash Erode, many areas inundated and low-lying areas flooded

CHENNAI: Heavy rains lashed Erode since last week resulting in inundation of roads and flooding in low-lying areas.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Jammanai river basin burst and the water gushed to nearby places and residents were filled with water.

Residents surrounding the areas complained of foul smell due to mixing of rain water and sewage water.

Water entered into a few houses at Vairampalayam, while turmeric crops widely cultivated in the district came under sheets of water in Modakurichi.

A few localities were drowned in darkness as heavy winds led to falling of trees on power cables near the Co-Operative bank on Bommapatti Road.

The two railway underpasses in the 60th ward got inundated.