Heavy rains lash Coimbatore; trees fall in several areas due to strong winds

CHENNAI: Heavy rains have lashed several parts of Coimbatore and its suburbs following the red alert.

Due to these rains dams are filling up rapidly along with the water flow in the lakes and ponds being increased.

Valparai is experiencing continuous rains for the past few days, which has caused flooding in Koozhankal river and Nadumalai river.

In the Muneesvaran temple area on the way to Solaiyar estate in Valaparai, a tree broke off and fell on the road due to the cyclonic winds.

This has affected the traffic in the area.

Another tree is reported to be fallen on the road to Manampalli Powerhouse near Karumalai estate, according to a Maalaimalar report.

It is also reported that some trees have fallen on an electric pole in Valparai, which led to electricity being cut off for 2 days.

On Tuesday morning, Valparai-Pollachi road faced severe traffic congestion and vehicles were lined up on both sides of the road as a tree had fallen on the 6 hairpin bend road.

Heavy rains lashed the areas around Mettupalayam, Karamadai, Annur, and Sirumugai. This rain caused waterlogging on the roads in many places.

Coimbatore city witnessed heavy rain since Monday morning which was later intensified.The water flow in Noyyal river has also increased and there has been flooding.

In Coimbatore district, the maximum rainfall of 11cm was recorded in Chinna Kallar -

The rainfall amount in mm is as follows:

*Chinna Kallar- 116

*Cinchona - 70

*Siruvani Adiwaram - 86

*Valparai - 58

*Solaiyar - 61