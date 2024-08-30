Heavy rains lash Kanniyakumari, more showers expected across Tamil Nadu in next 3 hrs

CHENNAI: Continuous rain has been reported in many places of Kanniyakumari district since morning, causing significant disruption to daily life.

Streets are flooded, causing severe disruptions to normalcy, with school and college students struggling to reach their institutions.

It is reported that for the next six days in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry due to variations in the speed of the westerly winds.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted rainfall in eight districts of Tamil Nadu over the next three hours.

According to the report, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Theni, and Virudhunagar districts are likely to experience rain in isolated areas.