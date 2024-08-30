Begin typing your search...

    Heavy rains lash Kanniyakumari, more showers expected across Tamil Nadu in next 3 hrs

    It is reported that for the next six days in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry due to variations in the speed of the westerly winds.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 Aug 2024 3:47 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-08-30 05:04:32.0  )
    Heavy rains lash Kanniyakumari, more showers expected across Tamil Nadu in next 3 hrs
    X

    Visuals from Kanniyakumari (Photo: X-Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: Continuous rain has been reported in many places of Kanniyakumari district since morning, causing significant disruption to daily life.

    Streets are flooded, causing severe disruptions to normalcy, with school and college students struggling to reach their institutions.

    It is reported that for the next six days in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry due to variations in the speed of the westerly winds.

    The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted rainfall in eight districts of Tamil Nadu over the next three hours.

    According to the report, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Theni, and Virudhunagar districts are likely to experience rain in isolated areas.

    Tamil Nadu rainfall forecastRMC weather predictionrain newsTamil Nadu weather alertTN rains
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick