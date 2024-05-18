Heavy rains in catchment areas increase inflow into Mettur dam

COIMBATORE: Inflow to Mettur dam increased from 137 cusecs on Friday morning to 800 cusecs in the evening following rains in Cauvery catchment areas.

Inflow is likely to go up further as Biligundlu, the entry point of Cauvery into Tamil Nadu from Karnataka, recorded around 2,000 cusecs of water at 8 am on Friday. Water storage in the Mettur dam dipped to 49.95 feet as 2,100 cusecs of water was released for drinking purposes, while the inflow continues to be less.

“Water recorded in Biligundlu ranges between 1.000 to 2,000 cusecs over the last few days following intermittent rains. It is the rains that have contributed to an increased inflow as discharge from Karnataka reservoirs hovers just around 200 cusecs,” said a PWD official.

Cauvery which appeared with barren rocks exposed along its course has started to witness flow of water of the recent rains.