Begin typing your search...

Heavy rains in catchment areas increase inflow into Mettur dam

Inflow is likely to go up further as Biligundlu, the entry point of Cauvery into Tamil Nadu from Karnataka, recorded around 2,000 cusecs of water at 8 am on Friday.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 May 2024 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-17 22:31:03.0  )
Heavy rains in catchment areas increase inflow into Mettur dam
X

Mettur Dam

COIMBATORE: Inflow to Mettur dam increased from 137 cusecs on Friday morning to 800 cusecs in the evening following rains in Cauvery catchment areas.

Inflow is likely to go up further as Biligundlu, the entry point of Cauvery into Tamil Nadu from Karnataka, recorded around 2,000 cusecs of water at 8 am on Friday. Water storage in the Mettur dam dipped to 49.95 feet as 2,100 cusecs of water was released for drinking purposes, while the inflow continues to be less.

“Water recorded in Biligundlu ranges between 1.000 to 2,000 cusecs over the last few days following intermittent rains. It is the rains that have contributed to an increased inflow as discharge from Karnataka reservoirs hovers just around 200 cusecs,” said a PWD official.

Cauvery which appeared with barren rocks exposed along its course has started to witness flow of water of the recent rains.

Mettur DamWater LevelCauvery RiverKarnataka
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X