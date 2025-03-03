Heavy rains hit Kanniyakumari; Padmanabapuram records 234.4 mm

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|3 March 2025 10:14 AM IST
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: Kanniyakumari district witnessed intense rainfall on Sunday due to the effect of circulation in Arabian Sea.

    According to a independent weather blogger report, the maximum amount of rainfall was recorded in Padmanabapuram with 234.4 mm.

    Followed by Kozhiporvilai, which received 152.4 mm and Thuckalay received 105 mm of rainfall.

    Other areas including Adayamadai received 68.2 mm, Suralacode 67.4 mm and Mullanginavilai 67.4 mm of rainfall.

    Torrential rains drenched parts of southern districts since Saturday night.

    KanniyakumariTN rains
    Online Desk

