Heavy rains forecast: Yellow alert issued to 19 TN districts for next two days

CHENNAI: Several districts of Tamil Nadu will likely receive heavy rain for the next two days under the influence of cyclonic circulation and upper air circulation prevailing over the sea. The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow warning regarding the same.

A cyclonic circulation lying over the Gulf of Mannar has become less marked and an upper air cyclonic circulation prevails over the southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh. Under the influence of these two systems, at least 19 districts of Tamil Nadu - Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai is likely to get heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next 48 hours.

According to the extended range predictions by dynamic models, below-normal rainfall is likely over the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu. Above-average rainfall is expected over the rest of the state till November 7. The weather department has predicted near-normal to slightly above-normal rainfall over many parts of Tamil Nadu from November 8 to 14. As far as Chennai is concerned, sudden downpours lashed the city the last few days and the weather department has forecast that some areas might get light to moderate rain for the next two days. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to record around 32 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

In addition, the Tamil Nadu fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for the next two days as stormy weather, with wind speed reaching 35 km/h to 45 km/h and gusting to 55 km/h, is likely to prevail over the south Tamil Nadu coast, Comorin area, and Gulf of Mannar.

Tamil Nadu weather blogger Pradeep John stated that Chennai is expected to witness isolated short intense spells again for the next 24 hours.

The hotspot will be the south, west, and interior districts of Tamil Nadu.