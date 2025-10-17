Heavy rains flood Adichanallur archaeological site, damage excavation pits

CHENNAI: Heavy rains from the northeast monsoon hit Thoothukudi district and caused flooding at the Adichanallur archaeological site, an important centre of ancient Tamil civilisation. Water entered the excavation pits, damaging old burial urns, pottery, and other artefacts.

In 2023, the Central government had laid the foundation for a Rs 5 crore world-class museum at the site, and a small model museum had been opened. But work on the main museum was left incomplete, and the temporary sheds over the pits were damaged by the rain.

Archaeology staff worked to remove the water from the pits and protect the artefacts. Locals and heritage lovers have called on the government to restart the museum project quickly to save the ancient finds.