Heavy rains cause surge in Cauvery river flow, inflow at Hogenakkal falls rises to 19,000 cusecs

CHENNAI: Due to incessant rainfall in the Cauvery catchment areas, the water flow in the Hogenakkal Falls on the Cauvery River has significantly increased.

After maintaining a flow of 14,000 cubic feet for the past three days, the water flow began rising dramatically from Saturday evening.

The flow of water, which was 17,000 cubic feet on Saturday evening, has now increased to 19,000 cubic feet per second.

Due to the rain, the water flow suddenly started rising. This has caused flooding.

It is also predicted that the inundation is likely to increase due to rain.

Due to the sudden water flow in Cauvery river, the Hogenakkal waterfall, Sini waterfall, Aindaruvi and other waterfalls have overflowed with water.