Heavy rains cause delays in trains arriving from southern TN districts

CHENNAI: As torrential rainfall pounded the southern districts, several trains arriving from the region experienced delays on Friday.

Many trains from Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi arrived in Chennai nearly 30 minutes late after having to halt as the signals were not functioning properly amidst the incessant downpour. Even after receiving signals, the trains ran late. This led to them being operated at reduced speed, in both directions, said a Maalaimalar report.

Also Read: TN: Rain causes severe waterlogging in Trichy, Thoothukudi regions; IMD predicts heavy rainfall in multiple districts

The Nellai, Muthunagar, Kanniyakumari, Ananthapuri, Podhigai and Pandian express trains arrived late at the Egmore station in the city. Additionally, the reduced speed of trains on the arterial bridge between Vikravandi and Mundiyampakkam in Villupuram led to further delays.

Further, a special train from Tirunelveli to Egmore arrived almost two hours late. The Puducherry-Egmore special train too was delayed, the report added.

The Cholan Sf express train that runs to Tiruchirappalli from Egmore had a delayed start in order to ensure that the trains from the southern districts arrived soon.

Electric train services too were disrupted in several areas like Avadi, Tiruvallur and Tiruttani following the rains. Electric trains between Moore Market and Arakkonam were delayed and ran at reduced speed, keeping in mind passenger safety.

Similarly, suburban trains were operated at reduced speed owing to waterlogging in the railway tracks from Chennai Central to Arakkonam.