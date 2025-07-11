Heavy rainfall likely in Nilgiris, Coimbatore from July 15 to 17

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast heavy rainfall in isolated places across the hilly regions of The Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts between July 15 and 17.

According to a report from Thanthi TV, light to moderate rainfall is also expected in a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

In Chennai, some parts of the city are likely to experience light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, the report added.