Heavy rainfall expected across Tamil Nadu due to cyclonic circulation

CHENNAI: The northeast monsoon is expected to set in after the Southwest monsoon withdraws, which is expected to occur in the next few days. We’ll be monitoring the weather systems after the withdrawal of southwest monsoon. We’ll also be making an announcement regarding the onset of the northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu, which is typically in the third week of October,” said S Balachandran, director, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the low pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea brought heavy rainfall to several parts of the State, the highest of 12 cm of rain being recorded in Coimbatore. The RMC stated that heavy rainfall is expected in Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Tiruchy and Karur in the next 48 hours under the existing system. Some parts of Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram are also expected to receive heavy rainfall for the next two days.

Most parts of the State are expected to receive moderate to heavy rains for the next two days. Meanwhile, new cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over central parts of south Bay of Bengal around October 12, which is expected to bring heavy rains to various parts of the State.

A yellow alert was issued with heavy rainfall warning for Dindigul, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari for Friday, while the Ghats areas of Coimbatore and Tirupur, The Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Madurai and Sivaganga are also expected to receive heavy rains.

Heavy rainfall is expected in the city on October 14 due to the active weather systems. Other districts including Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Villupuram are also expected to receive heavy rainfall.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 30-31 degree Celsius, and 25 degrees respectively in Chennai.