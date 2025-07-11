Heavy rainfall alert for Nilgiris, Coimbatore; dry days for rest of TN

CHENNAI: Denizens can expect hotter days, as the regional meteorological department has forecast higher temperatures than normal in many parts of TN, Puducherry and Karaikal. However, The Nilgiris and the Western ghats of Coimbatore will receive heavy rainfall in another 2-3 days, it said.

On the account of strong wind prevailing over the lower tropospheric region, most of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal will witness dry weather for the next few days, said the RMC.

The maximum temperatures will be above 5 degrees Celsius than the normal temperature at many places over TN.

On Friday, the Madurai airport area recorded the highest maximum temperature of 104.36 Fahrenheit, and Karur Paramathi recorded the lowest minimum temperature. “The high maximum temperature and high humidity coupled with above normal minimum temperature is likely to cause discomfort weather at isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu,” RMC warned.

The maximum temperature over the city will be around 102 Fahrenheit. Also, the city may receive light to moderate rainfall in a few places.

Though dry weather will prevail over most of Tamil Nadu, the RMC issued a heavy rainfall alert to Nilgiris and Western ghats of Coimbatore from July 15-17.