Heavy rain triggers flash floods at Courtallam waterfalls; bathing restricted for tourists

CHENNAI: Light rains over the past three days in the Western Ghats region led to increased water flow at Courtallam waterfalls.

On August 15, the region experienced heavy rainfall, resulting in sudden and intense flash floods at Main Falls, Five Falls, and Old Courtallam Falls due to which the tourists were evacuated.

Due to the increasing water levels, the police prohibited bathing for public safety.

With Independence Day being a public holiday, large crowds of tourists from various parts of the state had arrived at Courtallam to celebrate.

Many were disappointed as access to the main waterfalls was restricted.

However, authorities allowed bathing at Tiger Falls and Small Falls, where water flow remained manageable, allowing tourists to enjoy their visit there.