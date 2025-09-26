Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected in parts of Tamil Nadu till October 2

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has announced that a weather system over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a low-pressure area and is expected to move further westwards.

According to the press release, due to an upper air circulation over the central-east and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal on September 25, a low-pressure area formed over the north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal by 5.30 pm. It intensified into a deep depression by 5.30 am. on September 26 and now lies over the northwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal. The system is likely to strengthen further and cross the south Odisha–north Andhra Pradesh coast as a depression on September 27 morning.

Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on September 26. Heavy rainfall has also been forecast in isolated places over hilly regions of Coimbatore and Tirunelveli districts, as well as in Nilgiris, Theni, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari districts. Surface winds are expected to blow at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph.

On September 27, similar weather conditions are expected with light to moderate rain across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain may occur in isolated areas over hilly parts of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, and Theni districts.

From September 28 to October 2, several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall.

Between September 26 and 30, maximum temperatures are not expected to change significantly across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. However, in a few places, the maximum temperature may rise slightly, with levels touching 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal.

In Chennai, the sky will remain cloudy on September 26, with light rain likely in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature will be around 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be 26 to 27 degrees Celsius.

On September 27, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in some parts, and temperatures will remain similar.

Strong winds with speeds of 40–50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are likely to prevail along Tamil Nadu’s coastal areas, the Gulf of Mannar, and the adjoining Comorin Sea between September 26 and 28. Similar conditions are forecast over the southwest and central-west Arabian Sea, the north and central Bay of Bengal, and the Andaman Sea on different days between September 26 and 30.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into these seas during the warning period.