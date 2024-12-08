Heavy rain predicted in these 3 districts in TN on December 11; check details

CHENNAI: Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast very heavy rain in three districts in Tamil Nadu on December 11.

The RMC said in a statement that, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts will receive heavy rains starting Wednesday.

A new low-pressure area formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the next intense monsoon spell will likely occur over Tamil Nadu's coastal districts from December 10.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to middle tropospheric levels. It is expected to move west-northwestwards, becoming more marked during the next 24 hours.

It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and reach over the southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri-Lanka–Tamil Nadu coasts around December 11 (Wednesday).