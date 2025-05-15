Heavy rain predicted across Tamil Nadu till May 18: Weather department

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain across Tamil Nadu until May 18.

According to the Maalaimalar report, heavy rain is expected today ( May 15 ) in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Tirupattur.

On May 16 , Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Tirupattur, and Vellore districts are likely to experience heavy rains.

The rainfall is expected to extend further on May 17 in Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Trichy, Salem, Kallakurichi, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Tirupattur districts.

On May 18, the rain will continue in Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Krishnagiri, Salem, and Dharmapuri districts.

In Chennai and the surrounding suburbs, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy over the next 48 hours.

Light to moderate rainfall may occur in a few areas of the city. At the same time, temperatures will reach 36 degrees Celsius during afternoons.