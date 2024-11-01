Heavy rain likely in south interior Tamil Nadu, Kerala: IMD

NEW DEHI: Recent conditions due to deep circulation in the area of the Gulf of Mannar may result in heavy rainfall across Kerala and Tamil Nadu's southern region said IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy on Friday.

" Yesterday, 11cm rainfall was recorded in Tamil Nadu, 6-7 cm in Kerala and 9 cm in coastal Karnataka. Heavy to heavy rainfall (12-20 cm) is expected in interior Kerala and south interior Tamil Nadu due to a deep circulation in the area of the Gulf of Mannar..." she said.

She further added "In the rest of the country, the weather will remain clear. Strong winds will continue in north India for the next 2-3 days. There is no change in temperature expected in north india till Nov 3. After Nov 3, temperatures are likely to fall by overall 2-3 degrees Celcius due to north-westerly winds..."

According to IMD, very Heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on Friday.

According to the regional office of the weather forecasting centre, there might be some waterlogging in areas, with traffic flow affected and minor damage to certain loose structures.

The IMD has issued an advisory to stay indoors and avoid any travel if possible, ensure children and animals are inside and also remove any loose timber or debris which might cause an accident.

If outside, then it is advised to get away from metal structures and objects which conduct electricity and keep away from all utility lines, including phone and power lines, metal fences, trees etc.

People are also advised to keep away from any other electrical conductors and windows, and doors, and avoid using corded phones and other similar electrical equipment which might conduct the lightning.

The IMD also posted Weather warnings for next 7 days saying that " Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala and Mahe on November 1 and slight decrease thereafter. Gradual fall in minimum and maximum temperature over North and East India by 2-3 during November 3-7.