Heavy rain likely in Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore and Puducherry on Nov 4

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has predicted heavy rain at isolated places over Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore districts and Puducherry on November 4 (Tuesday).

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is also likely at one or two places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas from November 4 to 8.

For Chennai, one or two spells of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning may occur in some parts of the city, on November 4.

The rainfall is due to the influence of the well-marked low-pressure area over the north-east Bay of Bengal and nearby regions. The system is likely to move north-northwest along the Myanmar-Bangladesh coasts in the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over the west-central Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast.