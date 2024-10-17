Heavy rain likely in 6 TN districts on 18.10.2024; Chennai may get a break

CHENNAI: Chennai is likely to get another breather from the rains as the depression over the Bay of Bengal has crossed the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

It said that the depression over west central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal has moved west-northwestwards and crossed the north Tamil Nadu - South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to the north of Chennai, on Thursday morning.

“It (depression) weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and lay over South coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north coastal Tamil Nadu at 5:30 am today,” the RMC said, adding that it is likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken further into a low-pressure area during the next 6 hours.

Under these weather conditions, light to moderate rain can be expected at a few places in Tamil Nadu with thunderstorms and lightning while Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, and Erode districts can witness heavy rain at isolated places on October 18 (Friday), the weather department said.

Meanwhile, in Chennai and its neighbourhood, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy with light or moderate rain along with thunderstorms and lightning likely to occur in some areas. The maximum temperature is likely to go up to 33-34 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to be 25-26 degrees Celsius.

Towards the weekend (October 20 and 21), heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over ghat areas of Coimbatore and Tirupur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Trichy, Dindigul, Madurai, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, and Perambalur, the RMC said in its forecast.