Heavy rain likely in 22 TN districts on November 13; five districts declare holiday for schools, colleges
Schools alone in Perambalur, Ariyalur, and Cuddalore districts will remain closed on the day.
CHENNAI: With the weather department predicting heavy, widespread rains, the district administrations of Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal declared a holiday for schools and colleges on November 13 (Wednesday), while schools alone in Perambalur, Ariyalur, and Cuddalore districts will remain closed on the day.
