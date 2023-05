Heavy rain likely in 12 dists of TN today: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre(RMC) on Saturday announced that 12 districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to experience heavy rain.

The Meteorological Department informed that there is a possibility of heavy rain in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Salem, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai today.