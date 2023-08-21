Heavy rain likely in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu tomorrow: RMC

CHENNAI: There is a possibility of heavy rain in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu tomorrow, predicted Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai on Monday.

In a press release, RMC stated, "Due to atmospheric downward circulation prevailing over parts of Tamil Nadu, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms may occur at few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today."

"Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at many places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal tomorrow. Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Perambalur, Trichy, Dindigul, and Madurai districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rain in one or two places."

"Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on August 23 (Wednesday). From August 24-27, light to moderate rain may occur in a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal."

"As for Chennai and its suburbs concerned, the sky will be partly cloudy for the next two days. Light to moderate rain may occur in a few places in the city," the statement from RMC added.