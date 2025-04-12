Begin typing your search...

    12 April 2025
    Heavy rain lashes Tiruvarur; Thiruthuraipoondi records highest rainfall
    Representative Image (Photo: Justin George)

    CHENNAI: Tiruvarur district witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday, with Thiruthuraipoondi recorded highest at 7.6 cm.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, several other places in Tiruvarur district have also recorded rainfall with Mannargudi receiving 6.5 cm, Kudavasal 4.7 cm and Needamangalam 4.1 cm.

    On Saturday, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai has forecast light to moderate rainfall at isolated places with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

