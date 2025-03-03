Heavy rain lashes southern districts parts of Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: Torrential rain drenched parts of southern districts since Saturday night, providing respite from the hot sun, and at the same time causing inundation in Sathakaranpatty village near Seydunganallur of Srivaikuntam taluk in Thoothukudi.

A temporary bridge, which was being constructed as an alternative to a minor bridge at Sathakaranpatty to ensure uninterrupted passage of vehicles, was damaged by the flood water.

Officials from Karungulam panchayat inspected the spot and initiated restoration works, which are likely to be over by Monday, sources said.

The heavy downpour also affected salt production in Thoothukudi.

According to D Chandra Menon, president, Tuticorin Small Scale Salt Manufacturers Association, unusually the production was off to a delayed start last month this year and this unseasonal rain inundated most of the salt pans causing a break in production, which is expected to resume only after two weeks.

As per the rainfall report until 6.30 am, on Sunday, Srivaikuntam witnessed the maximum recording of 106 mm. Next to Srivaikuntam, 40 mm was registered in Sathankulam and 34 mm in Kayalpatnam.

As a result of rain, two huts were partly damaged, sources said. In the neighbouring district of Tirunelveli, catchment areas along the Western Ghats experienced heavy rains.

The maximum amount of rainfall was recorded in Oothu with 79 mm in the district.

The other hilly areas including Nalumukku received 74 mm, Kakkachi 67 mm and Manjolai 60 mm, sources said. In Tenkasi district also, it rained heavily in catchment areas including Ramanathi (51 mm) and Sengottai (42.40 mm).

Torrential rains prompted the authorities to impose restrictions on tourists from taking baths at the Courtallam waterfalls as a precautionary measure.

Moreover, several parts of Ramanathapuram district also received rainfall.