Heavy rain lashes parts of Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu districts in Tamil Nadu

TIRUVALLUR: Heavy rain lashed several areas of Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts on Saturday amid rainfall predictions by the India Meteorological Department.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, it has been raining at various places in Tiruvallur, especially in the coastal areas of Palaverkadu, Ponneri, Gummidipoondi, Periyapalayam, Sholavaram and others since today morning.

Several places received moderate to heavy rainfall for more than half an hour today morning, as per the Chennai Meteorological Department. Because of the heavy rainfall situation in the district, Tiruvallur collector Prabhushankar visited the NDRF camp location here and briefed the team about the impeding Cyclone Michaung and preparedness.





District Revenue Inspector, tehsildar and other district and taluk officials were present with him.



Due to the cyclone warning more than 5,000 fishermen didn't go fishing and around 1,000 boats were docked at Pulicat Lake in Tiruvallur, as per the officials.





Meanwhile, people have been advised not to go to the seashore as the sea has been rough since early morning in Chengalpattu district. A warning has been issued for people in the areas including East Coast Road, Kovalam, Mamallapuram and Kalpakkam.



Surrounding areas of Chengalpattu district including Maduranthakam, Seyyur, Thirukalukundram, Thiruporur and Kelambakkam witnessed moderate rainfall today morning. Given the 'Cyclone 'Michaung', Government of Puducherry has declared a holiday for all colleges in the UT, Karaikal and Yanam regions on December 4.

The IMD informed earlier today that the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and further, into a cyclonic storm by December 3.

"It is likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and further into a cyclonic storm over the southwest Bay of Bengal by December 3. Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and reach near south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamilnadu coasts by December 4 forenoon," an IMD release said.

The IMD has also given a wind warning over the southeast Bay of Bengal. As per the release, squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph has been prevailing, over the southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours and will likely decrease thereafter.