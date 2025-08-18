Heavy rain lashes Nilgiris, Melgudalur records highest rainfall

CHENNAI: The Nilgiris district witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday, with Melgudalur recording 13.8 cm of rain in just 24 hours.

According to a Thanthi TV report, Coonoor followed closely with 13.6 cm, while Devala recorded 9.4 cm, Cherangode 7.8 cm, and Avalanche 7.3 cm of rainfall.

The heavy downpour across the Nilgiris district was caused by a low-pressure area, influenced by an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, off the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha.

According to the weather department, the system is likely to move west-northwest, intensify into a depression within 24 hours, and cross the south Odisha–north Andhra Pradesh coasts around Tuesday forenoon (August 19).