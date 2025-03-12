Heavy rain lashes Delta region bringing relief to farmers

TIRUCHY: The mild to heavy rains that lashed the Delta region on Tuesday sent normal life out of gear, while the farmers claimed that the rain was beneficial for the summer crops including pulses, peanuts and maize.

As predicted, the rains commenced from Tuesday at 11 am and continued till late evening. Though districts like Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Perambalur and Ariyalur received moderate rainfall, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuturai and Nagapattinam received heavy rainfall throughout the day.

The average rainfall in Tiruchy was 17.49 mm till 4 pm and it reduced to 15.18 mm by 8 pm. Despite a mild shower, it picked up in the evening and several places were inundated.

Thanjavur district received the average rainfall of 17.45 mm but fortunately, there was no damage while Tiruvarur town received the maximum of 78.5 mm rainfall from morning till 6 pm and Kodavasal in the district received 59 mm rainfall.

In the meantime, the Mayiladuthurai district received heavy rainfall all through the day. While Mayiladuthurai town received 23 mm of rainfall, Manalmedu witnessed 30 mm and Sembanarkoil received 25 mm of rainfall.

Despite there being no damage in the region due to the rains, the farmers said that the rain was beneficial for the summer crops.

In some places in the region, the farmers had commenced the summer paddy cultivation and in many places, they had started cultivating the manavari crops like pulses, peanuts and maize and the rains would support the cultivation, said the farmers.