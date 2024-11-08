Heavy rain, holiday declared for schools and colleges in Tiruvarur on November 8

CHENNAI: A low-pressure system over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and the Gulf of Mannar is bringing heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu.

In Tiruvarur district, intense downpour on Thursday (November 7) evening led to waterlogging on roads, causing significant disruptions.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, as the heavy rain continued this morning, District Collector T Charusree declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Tiruvarur district on November 8 to ensure public safety.