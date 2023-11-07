Heavy rain forecast for 14 TN dists

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday stated that widespread rainfall in expected in most of the districts as Northeast Monsoon is intensifying in Tamil Nadu.

According to the met department, there is a possibility of heavy rain in 14 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 24 hrs due to cyclonic circulation.

On November 7, Heavy to very heavy rain is predicted in 5 districts namely Kanniyakumari, Nellai, Theni, Nilgiris, Tenkasi. Heavy rain is likely to occur in 14 districts namely Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Pudukottai, Tanjore, Tiruvarur, Nagai, Mayiladuthurai and Erode.