Heavy rain floods roads, subways, homes in Kovai

COIMBATORE: Intense rainfall battered Coimbatore leaving many residential areas inundated, subways water-logged and causing traffic disruptions on Saturday.

The overnight rains led to flooding in more than 30 houses in Adi Dravidar Colony in Avarampalayam area. Due to knee-deep water inside their homes, residents were forced to spend a sleepless night.

“It turned horrible as sewage mixed with rain water. There wouldn’t be any water-logging if the nearby channel was promptly desilted before rains. Our residential area gets inundated every time it rains,” lamented residents.

Because of the downpour, the wall of a house in Adi Dravidar Colony collapsed. There were no injuries or fatalities as the family was away. Similarly, some houses in Nesavalar Colony in Ondipudur were also inundated.

Water stagnated in subways beneath the Avinashi Road flyover, Lanka Corner and Kikani bridge. Traffic was suspended through these subways and immediate efforts were taken to pump out the water.

Heavy rain led to the collapse of a retaining wall in a village near Kotagiri in The Nilgiris. As a precaution, officials of the revenue department directed two families residing nearby to vacate and move to safety.

Also, some portions of three houses in ‘Kakka Gundu’ tribal village, Mettukkal and Thengumarahada villages were damaged in the rains.