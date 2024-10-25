Heavy rain: Flights from Chennai, Bengaluru struggle to land in Madurai

CHENNAI: Heavy rain forced two IndiGo flights to hover for more than half an hour before managing to land safely at Madurai airport, late on Thursday night.

A Maalaimalar report quoted air traffic control room officials to say that flights from Chennai and Bengaluru were unable to land immediately due to challenging weather conditions.

After circling for approximately half an hour, the flights successfully landed one after the other. Madurai has been experiencing persistent heavy rainfall in the recent days, which affected air traffic and led to water stagnation in several areas.

The city has faced severe flooding, particularly in Sellur, Anaiyur, and Koodal Nagar, forcing the city corporation and water resources department to take measures to drain the stagnant water.