Heavy rain continues to lash Kumari; normal life affected 

MADURAI: Heavy rains continued to lash several parts of the Kanniyakumari district paralysing normal life on Saturday.

Several low-lying areas and several acres of plantain farms were inundated. Some houses were also partly damaged, but there have been no reports of loss of lives so far.

Regarding the inundation on plantain farms, Collector PN Sridhar said water would drain out in another two days as rains are expected to subside.

Further, the Collector said 1,500 cusecs were being discharged from Pechiparai dam into the Tamirabarani as a precautionary measure and 500 cusecs for the canal irrigation system.

Y Sheela John, Deputy Director, Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops, Nagercoil, said around 15 hectares of plantain farms have suffered

inundation in Thickurichy and Kappiyarai. Besides, the rains have also flooded vast tracts of tapioca and some vegetable fields. In some parts, downpour accompanied by strong winds last week caused damage to standing plantain trees in parts of Tiruvattar and Kulasekaram in Tiruvattar block and also at Pazhugal village in Melpuram block, the deputy director said.

The showers have left hundreds of rubber tapping workers jobless as water entered several plantation sites at Tiruvattar, Kalkulam, Thovalai,

Vilavancode, and in Killiyur over the last 10 days, said M Valsakumar, general secretary, Kanniyakumari District Estate Workers Union.

Sources said a total of 14 houses were partly damaged in the district due to the rains. Mylaudy recorded 103.2 mm, the maximum rainfall till Saturday morning.