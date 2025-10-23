Heavy rain alert for 14 TN districts, including Chennai on Oct 23

CHENNAI: A yellow alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for 14 districts in Tamil Nadu on Thursday (October 23), with showers expected to continue till Oct 28. The districts are: Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, and Tirunelveli.

Additionally, thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur over one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area from October 23 to October 27, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

In Chennai and its suburbs, few spells of moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some areas today (October 23).

Meanwhile, the well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast has weakened into a low-pressure area and now lies over south interior Karnataka, as per RMC's bulletin.

Yet another low-pressure area is likely to form over southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal tomorrow (Oct 24), which would move west-northwestwards and become more marked during subsequent 24 hours, the weather department forecasted.