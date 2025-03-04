Heatwave warning: TN Health Dept issues advisory to public

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has issued a health advisory as the Meteorological department forecasted higher temperatures of up to 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal levels in Tamil Nadu during the next four days.

As per the release issued on Monday, the public is requested to drink plenty of water, use Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS), and consume homemade drinks like lemon water, buttermilk or lassi, and fruit juices with a pinch of salt. Eat fruits and vegetables rich in water content, apart from staying away from direct sunlight.

“Stay indoors in well-ventilated and cool areas, keep windows and curtains closed during the day to block heat, and open them at night for ventilation, and plan outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day,” the release said.

The directorate emphasised extra care for persons with heart ailments, infants and young children, pregnant women, outdoor workers, individuals with mental health conditions, and people with pre-existing illnesses.

Elderly or unwell individuals living alone should be monitored regularly. Moreover, outdoor workers have been advised to minimise exposure to direct sunlight, avoid strenuous physical activities during peak heat hours, take frequent rest breaks in shaded or cool areas, drink water every 20 minutes to stay hydrated, ensure proper ventilation in workspaces and seek medical help if experiencing dizziness, headache, or signs of heat stress.

The public should avoid stepping out between 12 noon and 3 pm, and should not consume alcohol, tea, coffee, carbonated soft drinks, and sugary beverages, high-protein or stale food. “Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles, as temperatures inside can become dangerously high.”