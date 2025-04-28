Begin typing your search...
Heatwave to begin from May 4 in Tamil Nadu
CHENNAI: The intense summer heatwave period known as ‘Kathiri Veyil’ or ‘Agni Natchathiram’ is set to commence across Tamil Nadu from May 4.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the temperature may soar up by 5 degrees Celsius above the normal levels.
Following this, 25 days of Kathiri are expected to be high-scorching.
