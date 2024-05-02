Heatwave: TN, Chennai power demand sets new record on terrible Tuesday

CHENNAI: Amid the alerts issued by the Indian Meteorological Department over heatwave in various parts of the State, all records for power demand and consumption in Tamil Nadu and Chennai city were broken on Tuesday. Incidentally, except in one case, all the records that were broken on the day were set in the last one week, indicating the relentless, grueling weather that the State has been enduring in recent days.

The all-time high peak power demand touched 20,701 MW on April 30, bettering the previous record of 20,583 MW on April 26. Similarly, the State's daily energy consumption recorded 454.32 million units on Tuesday as against the previous high of 451.79 MU on April 26.

For the first time, the severe heatwave has driven up the power demand and energy consumption both in the State and the city on the same day. Chennai's peak demand touched 4,383 MW on Tuesday night, bettering the previous record of 4,368 MW on April 25. The city's energy consumption recorded 93.70 MU on Tuesday, bettering the all-time high record of 92.74 MU on June 16, 2023.

With the Met department issuing the heatwave alert till May 4, these records for both demand and consumption are likely to be short-lived, said a senior Tangedco official. "The State's power demand might cross 21,000 MW in the coming days. Chennai's demand could touch up to 4,500 MW. But we will be able to meet the power demand," the official said.

The usage of air conditioners at homes during the day and night is driving the power demand in the State and Chennai, the official said. "There is a forecast for rain on May 3. If it indeed rains on that day, the power demand would come down. It will be a relief," the official said.

Officials said the wind power generation picked up during the evening on Tuesday, which came in handy to meet the requirement by cutting down on procurement from power exchange. The wind power generation went up to 1,600 MW, said an official.

RECORDS SET ON APRIL 30

All-time high peak power demand All-time high energy consumption TN - 20,701 MW TN - 454.32 MU Chennai - 4,383 MW Chennai - 93.70 MU



