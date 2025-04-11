Heatwave scorches Tamil Nadu; mercury rises 2–4°C above normal

CHENNAI: The second consecutive day of intense heat continued to grip the peninsular East Coast, with parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining northern Tamil Nadu experiencing a significant rise in temperatures.

According to popular weather blogger K Srikanth, who runs the social media handle Chennai Rains, continental winds have led to an increase in daytime temperatures, soaring 2 to 4°C above normal levels in several areas.

As per the latest weather forecast, Chennai and its suburbs may witness temperatures peaking around 37°C to 38°C, while regions along the Andhra Pradesh–Tamil Nadu border could experience highs surpassing 40°C.

Notably, interior districts such as Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, and Tiruchy are also facing sweltering conditions, with much of North Tamil Nadu indicating temperatures above 40°C.

However, the 24-hour rainfall estimate ending at 5.30 am on April 12 suggests the possibility of convective thunderstorms, particularly over western and northwestern Tamil Nadu. Temporary westerlies may create wind instabilities, leading to isolated rains with heavy spells in districts including Coimbatore, Nilgiris, and parts of Kerala.