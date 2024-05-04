Heatwave: Finally, parts of Tamil Nadu receive summer showers

CHENNAI: After struggling with unusually high heat, many districts of Tamil Nadu, including the Nilgiris, Dharmapuri, and Coimbatore finally got a much-needed relief after receiving summer showers on Saturday.

Ooty, Conoor, Kothagiri, and Masinagudi in the Nilgiris district, Yercaud in Salem district, Sirumigai, and parts of Dharmapuri were among the places that received rains. At Dharmapuri, the rains were accompanied by hailstones. Near Tamil Nadu’s border, Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh also recorded rain and winds.

Understandably relieved by the rains, many took to social media to share photos and videos.

Incidentally, Saturday was the first day of Tamil month Kathiri, the time when summer reaches its peak in the State. According to the data from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, weather stations in 14 districts in Tamil Nadu recorded a maximum temperature above 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

As has been the case in recent days, Karur Paramathi recorded the highest in the State with 43.5 degrees Celsius, which was 6.7 degrees Celsius above normal. It was followed by Erode with 43.4 degrees Celsius and 43.2 degrees Celsius at Vellore.

The weather station at Chennai airport recorded yet another day above 40 degrees Celsius. On Saturday, it recorded 40.1 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was 37.3 degrees Celsius at Nungambakkam.