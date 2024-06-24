Heat wave will be declared as 'state disaster' in Tamil Nadu, says KKSSR Ramachandran

CHENNAI: The Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran as part of assembly announcements on Monday declared that as the heat wave is increasing in Tamil Nadu in recent years, the heat wave and impacts due to it will be declared as a 'State disaster'.

Due to the change in weather conditions, extreme heat and heat waves prevailing in most places in TN during the first two weeks of April and May, the government took various measures including setting up water ponds in public places and setting up special units in government hospitals to treat health problems caused by the heat wave.

Hence, due to cases of high heat waves, the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management has stated that high heat waves will be declared a State disaster.

The department will set up three permanent disaster recovery and relief centers at an estimated cost of Rs 36 crore in Chennai and its suburbs.

Such relief centers will be vital for the city and its nearby areas, which are usually vulnerable to calamities such as cyclones, heavy rains and floods.

These relief camps will pre-collect relief items including drinking water, milk and bread in the vulnerable to most vulnerable areas.

As part of this project, the department will have search and rescue boats and vehicles required to safely evacuate the public affected by calamities.

Additionally, the department has planned for two multi-purpose relief centers at a cost of Rs 17.50 crore to provide shelter to the flood-affected people in Thoothukudi district.

To better handle natural disasters and to protect the public, fishers and tourists during calamities, the department of revenue and disaster management has announced 1,000 early warning systems to be installed at an estimated cost of Rs 13.25 crore.

These signs will come handy to warn the public and prevent loss of life during floods, rough seas, high tides, discharge of excess water from dams in rivers, reservoirs and waterfalls.

Further for rescue operations, modern vehicles including rescue vehicles will be procured at an estimated cost of Rs 105.36 crore. In case of forest areas, the department has announced training for forest officers and provides fire fighting equipment for forest fire prevention at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore.

For the fishermen and fisheries department, the revenue and disaster management will provide disaster recovery training at an estimated cost of seven crore. And, the skill development training will be provided to State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel at an estimated cost of Rs 2.10 crore.

The training in first aid, disaster recovery and relief will be provided at an estimated cost of Rs 6.05 crore.

Some of the other announcements are;

1) Training for 500 volunteers in residents' welfare societies in Chennai and Suburbs in disaster recovery and relief at a cost of Rs 2 crore by the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Department.

2) About 500 families living in Ranipet district, Arakkonam circle and city for 40 years will be given housing titles.

3) Image data will be shared with the registry to verify property details during registration of deeds.

4) Zonal level land surveying training centers will be established at Madurai and Coimbatore.