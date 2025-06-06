Heat returns, sends up Tamil Nadu’s peak power demand

CHENNAI: With maximum temperatures continuing to soar past 100°F in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu, the State has witnessed a sustained surge in electricity demand, with daily energy consumption touching 411 million units for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Nungambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 99.86°F (37.7°C) on Wednesday, following 101.84°F (38.8°C) on Tuesday - marking the third consecutive day of intense heat in the city. On Thursday, the heat rose further, with 11 districts across the State recording temperatures above 100°F. Madurai Airport reported the highest, at 104°F (40°C).

The spike in temperature has led to a sharp increase in power demand. Tamil Nadu's peak power demand rose to 18,828 MW on Wednesday, the highest in the past fortnight, up from 18,665 MW on Tuesday and 18,536 MW on Monday. Chennai's peak power demand also climbed to 3,800 MW on Wednesday – around 500 MW higher than the city's average demand of 3,300 MW during May.

Earlier, a spell of widespread rainfall from May 17 onwards, including in Chennai, had provided a brief respite from the summer heat. During that period, the peak demand remained lower, ranging between 13,905 MW and 17,145 MW. In contrast, between May 1 and 16, peak demand ranged between 16,731 MW and 19,416 MW.

The daily energy consumption reflected the same pattern – ranging from 309 million to 362 million units in the latter half of May, compared to 364 million to 411 million units in the first half.

A senior official from the Tamil Nadu State Load Despatch Centre (TNSLDC) attributed the increase in demand to the sudden spike in temperature. "When temperature rises, people tend to use air conditioners for long to get relief from the sweltering heat," the official said, adding that despite recent increases, overall demand this year has remained slightly lower due to intermittent rain and weather fluctuations across the State.

The official added that the power demand is expected to remain high until June 10, after which it may ease, as rainfall has been forecast across the State from June 11.

ON THE RISE

Widespread rain from May 17 offered respite

May 1-16

Between 16,731 MW and 19,416 MW

May 17 onwards

Between 13,905 MW and 17,145 MW

June 2 – 18,536 MW

June 3 - 18,665 MW

June 4 - 18,828 MW