Hearing loss becoming common among youngsters; DPH warns against prolonged use of earphones

CHENNAI: There is a rise in the incidence of hearing loss among young people due to the prolonged and unsafe use of audio devices such as earphones and headphones. A letter from the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam stated that prolonged use of headphones at high volumes through audio devices can lead to irreversible hearing loss.

DPH said that the youngsters are highly vulnerable to the unsafe use of audio devices, with children playing video games using headphones. The slight change in hearing ability is overlooked in our daily lives. However, it is essential that we take immediate action to prevent further damage and promote safe listening habits.

Warning against hearing loss, he stated that individuals should avoid using Bluetooth earphones, headphones, or earplugs for extended periods, even at normal volume levels, as it can reduce hearing ability and lead to permanent hearing loss. When using personal audio devices like earphones or headphones, ensure the volume does not exceed 50 decibels. Additionally, limit the use of Bluetooth earphones, headphones, or earplugs to less than 2 hours a day and take regular breaks while using audio devices.

Talking about the use of bluetooth devices among children, the letter highlighted that healthy listening habits should be promoted among children. Parents should reduce their children's screen time, including mobile phones and television, as excessive use can delay brain development and affect social behaviour. Limiting children's online gaming time can also prevent exposure to loud sounds. Furthermore, encourage children to engage in outdoor activities and spend quality time with family members.

DPH urged the event organisers to take responsibility for maintaining safe sound levels and ensure that average sound levels at public events do not exceed 100 decibels. Individuals can also take proactive steps by conducting regular hearing tests to detect and treat hearing loss early.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine emphasises the importance of timely treatment and said that it can prevent hearing loss by getting hearing tests done. When hearing is completely damaged, it is impossible to restore hearing with hearing aids. Also, persistent tinnitus from a young age can have many psychological effects, including depression, he added.