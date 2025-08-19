Health Minister slams EPS over ambulance remarks, assures support for Pallipalayam donor

CHENNAI: State Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian on Tuesday assured that the government would extend medical assistance to the woman from Pallipalayam allegedly involved in an illegal liver donation case, while launching a strong attack on AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) over his remarks on ambulance services.

The Minister said a team led by S Vineeth, Project Director of the Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project and the Urban Health Care Project, had been appointed to probe the illegal organ trade case. He added that district health authorities had been directed to examine the health condition of the victim and provide necessary treatment.

Turning his attention to Palaniswami, Subramanian said the Opposition leader’s charge that ambulances were deliberately routed through his campaign convoys was “baseless.” “There are 1,330 ambulances operating under the 108 scheme in Tamil Nadu. Their duty is to reach accident sites and emergencies without delay. To allege that they are being used to disturb political meetings is unfounded,” he told reporters in Saidapet here after inspecting the Ungaludan Stalin scheme.

The Minister accused Palaniswami of attempting to politicise a public health service that was widely acknowledged for saving lives. “He has even been seen threatening ambulance drivers and healthcare staff. This amounts to threatening the health system itself. Such conduct is unbecoming of a former Chief Minister,” he said.

Subramanian said the government remained committed to expanding health services across the State, while urging the AIADMK leader to refrain from making claims that undermined public confidence in emergency care.