Health minister rejects EPS’s claims of vacant posts in TN medical colleges

CHENNAI: No vacant posts left in government medical colleges, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday, rejecting claims of the leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami.

All the posts have already been filled, said the minister on the sidelines of the inauguration of the expansion plan for vaccination services for children and pregnant women at an Urban Health and Wellness Centre (UHWC) in T Nagar.

While addressing the media, Ma Subramanian, said that the vaccination programme is extended to all the UHWCs as he assured in the assembly. “Now everyone, especially children and pregnant women can get vaccinated through UHWC in their area,” he said.

The vaccination facilities are now available in 500 UHWCs inaugurated by the Chief Minister, and the wellness centres will be increased to 708 across the State soon to ensure a smooth vaccination process for the public.

Countering Edappadi Palaniswami regarding his statement about the National Medical Commission's notice to the Tamil Nadu government alleging inadequate staff in the government medical colleges, the minister said that there is no vacancy left in the medical colleges run by the State. The leader of the opposition has made such a remark to create unnecessary tension in the government, he said.

The minister clarified that the notice issued by NMC was regarding the attendance of staff working in the medical colleges.

As our staff mark biometrics only during entry, the NMC wanted them to mark their attendance during the exit also, he said. An instruction was given to all the medical colleges to mark the biometric with entry and exit, he added.

Thousand Lights assembly member Ezhilan, principal secretary health and family welfare department Senthilkumar, director of public health and preventive medicine TS Selvavinayagam and several other officials were present during the event.