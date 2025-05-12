Health minister Ma Subramanian inaugurates 16 new medical buildings at Rs 11.82 cr in Thanjavur

CHENNAI: Minister of Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian and Minister of Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan, on Sunday, inaugurated 16 new medical buildings at Thanjavur district at a cost of Rs 11.82 crore and laid a foundation stone for 13 new buildings for Rs 7.45 crore.

In addition, various modern facilities at the medical college at a cost of Rs 5 crore, a multidisciplinary treatment centre for the third gender at Rs 15 lakh, and a pay ward unit with 28 beds at Rs 1.34 crore were inaugurated.

Minister Ma Subramanian also visited the maternity ward of Government Raja Mirasdar Hospital where a fire accident occurred due to an electrical leakage in the cooling machine and conducted an inspection.

It is to be noted that 80 buildings worth Rs 65.80 crore have been opened in the Thanjavur Medical College hospital in the last four years. Thanjavur Medical and Public Welfare Department at Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital was inaugurated earlier at a cost of Rs 2.89 crore. The Department of Pharmacology building for Rs 46 crore, the Integrated Cancer Treatment Centre for Rs 23.75 crore, and an intensive care unit with 50 beds at a cost of Rs 1.40 crore were also opened.